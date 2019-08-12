1  of  2
Breaking News
PCSSD elementary school principal shot in Pine Bluff, district officials say It’s Official: Trader Joe’s to open in Little Rock

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Newsfeed Now for August 12: Extreme Heat; FBI agent meets infant he rescued

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

On Newsfeed Now for August 12, the conversation began with weather. Forecasters are warning of dangerously hot weather across a wide stretch of the U.S. South and Midwest. Forecasters say temperatures in the 90s combined with humidity will make it feel like as much as 110 degrees in some places. KTAL Meterologist Josh Marcisz joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

BACK BEHIND BARS: After five days, the multi-state search for Curtis Ray Watson ended Sunday with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirming he is in custody. WATN’s Brad Broders joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 2:32 in the video above.

20 YEAR REUNION: A moment to recognize decades of service by a Knoxville FBI Special Agent also brought an opportunity for a reunion, dating back more than 20 years, to an encounter that changed one life forever. WATE’s Gabriella Pagán reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:33 in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.