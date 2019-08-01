1  of  2
Update: Reward offered in search for Jefferson Co. jail escapees Man shot dead in West Memphis home invasion officials say was self-defense

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Newsfeed Now for August 1: Farmer gets in “Shark Week” mode; SEC begins alcohol sales

On Newsfeed Now for August 1, the conversation began in Wichita, Kansas. A Kansas farmer will be featured on Discovery’s Shark Week programming this week. KSNW’s Carly Willis shows us the viral video.

HOLD MY HAND: A 20-month old girl who was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon has a lot to be thankful for. Renley Williams was flown via SouthFlight to University Hospital for a medical emergency. During the flight photos show the medic holding the girl’s hand in order to keep her calm. Her family searched for the medic’s name earlier this week after the flight and they were finally able to put a name with his kindness Tuesday. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports.

SEC FOOTBALL & BOOZE: KNWA’s Alyssa Orange joined the conversation to talk football at the recent approval of alcohol sales at college sporting events.

SHOTS FIRED: Federal officials are investigating an incident involving at least one gunshot fired over the weekend at Mammoth Cave National Park that was prompted by an alleged sighting of Bigfoot.

