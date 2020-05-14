Breaking News
36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – May 14, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

A woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Other stories in today's show:

CELL PHONE TESTS:Detecting the earliest signs of COVID-19? There’s an app for that. Just like ships have sonar systems on board to detect approaching obstacles, our lungs and airways can also send signals of distress through what’s called reflective soundwaves. WGN’s Dina Bair explains

LOVE LETTERS: A 68-year-old man recovering from COVID-19 says he believes love letters written from his wife, and read to him by nurses while he was in a medically induced coma, saved his life. WJW’s Peggy Gallek reports.

CRUISE LIFE: A cruise ship performer from the metro is thankful to be home after a two-month experience he never expected. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt reports.

Annual DC candlelight vigil goes virtual to honor fallen officers

Newsfeed Now for May 13, 2020

Twitter to allow some employees to work from home forever: report

Newsfeed Now for May 12, 2020

