1  of  3
Breaking News
Pine Bluff mayor instructs all non-uniformed city employees work remotely until further notice ‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81 Flu Deaths in Arkansas: 11 deaths reported this week, brings 2019-2020 season total to 116
Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 3, 2020

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for April 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 3, 2020"

Lawmakers pressure administration to expand child care services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers pressure administration to expand child care services"

Newsfeed Now for April 2, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 2, 2020"

More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields"

concern over statewide order, doctors speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "concern over statewide order, doctors speak"

New federal rules to help states combat coronavirus patient surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "New federal rules to help states combat coronavirus patient surge"
More Newsfeed Now

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that’s all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

An unidentified carpenter cuts plywood to cover a closed store. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

VENTILATOR HELMETS: Ventilators are the number one tool for the sickest patients to battle COVID-19. A Chicago researcher has another idea to help the supply; helmets. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

POSSIBLE TREATMENT: VCU Health is in the middle of conducting clinical trials for an experimental drug that could possibly treat COVID-19. WRIC’s Talya Cunningham joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SOCIAL DISTANCING: A father/son duo have gone viral on TIKTOK after building a ‘Social Distancing’ circle and documenting the entire process. WGNO’s Curtis Sprang joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Made with Visme Presentation Maker