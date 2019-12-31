Newsfeed Now 2019: Year in Review

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now 2019: Year in Review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now 2019: Year in Review"

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30"

Local car dealership owner out more than $40,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local car dealership owner out more than $40,000"

A barbershop in Conway opens up about Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "A barbershop in Conway opens up about Mental Health"

Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019"

UAFS grad conquers college and cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAFS grad conquers college and cancer"

UAFS grad conquers college and cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAFS grad conquers college and cancer"

Fire fighters save Christmas for Sheridan family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire fighters save Christmas for Sheridan family"
More Newsfeed Now

From the wild and wacky, to stories that shook the world, 2019 definitely had its fair share of moments. Watch the show above as we take a look back at the year’s craziest moments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories