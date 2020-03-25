1  of  3
Breaking News
9 flu-related deaths reported this week, brings 2019-2020 season total to 105 Shooting at Benton McDonald’s on Alcoa Road, police confirm Update: Two COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas
Newsfeed Now

New symptoms of COVID-19 include GI issues, fatigue, no fever

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Crowley church offers drive-thru confessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowley church offers drive-thru confessions"

New COVID-19 symptoms revealed in Ohio

Thumbnail for the video titled "New COVID-19 symptoms revealed in Ohio"

Stocks jump after Trump promises to 'go big' on virus aid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks jump after Trump promises to 'go big' on virus aid"

Harding University student shares her experience with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harding University student shares her experience with COVID-19"

Newsfeed Now: 03-24-20 COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: 03-24-20 COVID-19 Update"
More Newsfeed Now

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s press conference, Dr. Amy Acton provided new numbers regarding the coronavirus, new symptoms and encouraged people who don’t feel well to stay home.

“if you don’e feel well in any way, just stay home,” Dr. Acton said.

She stressed the importance of staying home in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, which will in turn lower the number of people who need to go to the hospital. Dr. Acton said hospitals in Ohio are at 60 percent capacity and they will need to build extra capacity to treat patients.

Dr. Acton said new symptoms are arising including gastrointestinal tract issues and fatigue. She said even if you don’t have these symptoms or other symptoms related to COVID-19 and still don’t feel well, then you should still stay home.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said “we clearly don’t have enough capacity as it stands today” and that they will use buildings that are already in place to treat more patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories