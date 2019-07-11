New royalty fee for #omahogs merchandise upsetting store owners





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas (U of A) and vendors that sell items using the word, “Omahogs” now have to pay a royalty fee to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Items that say “Omahogs” bought or sold will now see an additional six percent royalty fee attached to them.

In other words, the same items you bought this year with the word on them will cost you more next year.

The word “Omahogs” is owned and trademarked by the university, and Stadium Shoppe on Razorback owner Robert Mann said it’s pretty much the U of A baseball team’s nickname.

He said what the NCAA is trying to do is take the idea of Omahogs and turn it into a new thing at the College World Series, where other schools like Texas Longhorns would be “Omahorns”.

Mann said this is a way for NCAA to make a “money grab” and wants people to know this will not affect Arkansas or store owners like himself.

“This will affect the fans, they are going to be the only ones suffering because of this, because guess what, the price of stuff goes up,” Mann said. “You tack on an extra six percent on this, the price of everything that says Omahogs on it goes up.”

Mann said he is a life long Razorback fan and this news really frustrates him because prices are going up for people who don’t deserve it.

He said he has no issues with licensing and does not think this is the fault of the leadership at the U of A.





