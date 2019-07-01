1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Nashville radio station hosts ‘Big Fat All-Inclusive Wedding’ ahead of new marriage law

Newsfeed Now

by: Stassy Olmos

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “I think that we know why we’re here, there’s a law changing in just a couple of day that isn’t going to let people like myself perform ceremonies,” Jim Chandler of 107.5 The River’s Woody & Jim show told the ceremony.

It was a sunny day for a “Big Fat All-inclusive Wedding.” Twenty couples, 40 wedding rings, and one message.

“Love is love, it doesn’t define the color of their skin, their gender, any of that, love is love, you love who you love and you can’t change that,” said Makayla Blevins who got married in the wedding.

This weekend is the last weekend someone ordained online can legally marry a couple in the state of Tennessee.

Jim and Woody planned this wedding to get a few more couples married before, they say, it gets a little harder.

“On July 1st, the law says it can only be performed by an elected official or a religious person, a member of the clergy; and that makes it illegal for 13,000 online ordained ministers in Tennessee to say a wedding, to preside over it,” Chandler told the ceremony.

“That was another reason why I wanted to do it sooner because I think it’s gonna be more challenging for same-sex couples to get married in Tennessee because maybe some ministers will not want to marry same-sex couple but we’re happy that we’re able to get married in Tennessee,” Jennifer Murrell, who also got married, said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.