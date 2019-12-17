Nashville business owner’s plane, believed to be stolen, found in different hangar

Newsfeed Now

by: WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

Storm damage across Central Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm damage across Central Louisiana"

Tornado spotted in Vernon Parish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado spotted in Vernon Parish"

Storm moves through Prairie Ronde

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm moves through Prairie Ronde"

Tornado hits Gravel Hill Church in Craven, La.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado hits Gravel Hill Church in Craven, La."

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Dec. 16"

Newsfeed Now for December 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 13"

Infant born with disorder gets multi-million dollar drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infant born with disorder gets multi-million dollar drug"

Newsfeed Now for December 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 12, 2019"
More Newsfeed Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For more than 24 hours, the whereabouts of a Nashville business owner’s plane was a mystery.

The FBI worked with airport police to locate the plane, which was believed to have been stolen from John C Tune Airport in West Nashville.

Bobby Joslin, the owner of Joslin and Son Signs, told News 2 he flew his Cessna 172 on Saturday afternoon and let the linemen put it away around 4:15 p.m. When Joslin returned to his hangar Sunday morning, he found the door open, lights on and plane missing.

“It’s unheard of to hear about an airplane being stolen,” he explained in disbelief.

The $75,000 plane was at the center of a Federal search.

“DEA, the Customs and Border Patrol, the FBI, the airport police,” Joslin explained.

The plane was discovered Monday afternoon. Joslin told News 2 it was found one building over and that the linemen put it in the wrong hangar.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories