Most patriotic states in America ranked

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms — from setting off fireworks during Fourth of July and buying American-made goods to paying taxes and serving in the armed forces.

But some states are better than others at showing their national pride.

The top state in our Newsfeed Now region is Missouri at 9, Alabama at 19, Arkansas at 24, Louisiana at 25, Mississippi is 26 and Tennessee is at 28, Kansas at 33 and Texas is at 46.

So in order to determine where Americans bleed the most red, white and blue, WalletHub compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Our data set ranges from share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Read on for our findings, expert commentary and a full description of our methodology.