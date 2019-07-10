Breaking News
Mom arrested after children found riding in pool on roof of SUV

(WFLA) – An Illinois woman is facing charges after two children were found inside of an inflatable pool that was strapped to the roof of an SUV, WBTV reported.

Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, of Dixon, was arrested for two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

Jennifer A. Janus Yeager. (Photo: Dixon Police Department)

Police said they stopped Yeager after getting word of a white Audi with a blue inflatable pool on the roof with a child and teenager inside.

Investigators say Yeager had inflated the pool at a friend’s house and had her two daughters ride inside of it to hold it down on their drive home.

She was released from the Dixon Police Department after posting bond.

