Memphis couple returns back home from the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis couple is extremely thankful to be back home after escaping the destruction Hurricane Dorian left in the Bahamas.

“It’s heartbreaking and devastating,” said Emily Jensen. “I think we both kissed the ground when we hit USA soil. We were very glad to be back home.”

Emily Jensen and her husband Wade traveled to Nassau to scuba dive, but Hurricane Dorian brought more than they bargained for.

“We knew it was coming, but it looked like it was probably going to go hopefully a little,” said Jensen. “It kind of slowed down, and we were not expecting it to slow down and kinds of stall like it did. We were told it was getting a little rough.”

The scope of the disaster Dorian left was massive. It knocked down houses and left the island engulfed in water. This trip was Emily and Wade’s third time on the island. Families they’ve grown close were also hit.

“A lot of their homes were washed away, and they will need help in the future,” said Jensen.

Emily and her husband evacuated to George Town on Exuma island.

“We started getting a little bit nervous when they started boarding things up and started having meetings,” she said. “They evacuated us a little south when we couldn’t get a flight home. We tried for two days to get flights anywhere to the states.”

At the airport, the couple heard SOS radio of people desperate for aid.

“There was a diabetic just calling from his house trying to get somebody to come,” shared Jensen. “He was having chest pains, vomiting.”

They were finally able to reach Memphis Wednesday evening.

“We feel very lucky and very blessed,” she said. “Especially to come to our loved ones and our homes,” she said.

While the couple made it back home safely one of their luggage bags is still in the Bahamas. Airports along the coast of Florida open Thursday morning. Airports in Charlestown and Wilmington are closed Wednesday.





