Meet stars of new NBC series ‘Bluff City Law’

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, a unique therapy program for veterans dealing with PTSD. It involves horses. The program takes place at the Equine Therapy Group in the Stapleton community in Baldwin County.

Far from the battlefields of Iraq, to a quiet farm, many local veterans are relying on horses to help them better transition to civilian life. The program is run by Kari Whatley. Whatley says horses mirror human emotions.