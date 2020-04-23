Breaking News
Man's social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio man’s family is using his death from coronavirus as a stern reminder to take the threat seriously after Facebook posts he wrote downplaying the outbreak went viral online.

In mid-March, John W. McDaniel, in a series of Facebook posts, appeared to call the lockdown over the coronavirus “madness” and questioned the validity of the governor’s stay-at-home order. He also appeared to wonder if it was a “political ploy.”

Weeks later, the otherwise healthy 60-year-old himself became infected with COVID-19 and later died on April 15.

Now, his social media posts are being shared thousands of times online next to his obituary, causing more pain for his family, who remember him as a loving husband, father of two, brother, Ohio State University fan, business owner and “ornery jokester.”

In a statement, his wife writes, “Johnny loved life and everyone he knew with his whole heart. We ask you to remember we are a family mourning an unbearable loss. Use this as a reminder to continue practicing social distancing and keep each other safe.”. 

McDaniel’s death comes as some protestors have been demonstrating against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, which continues until May 1.

