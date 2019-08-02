Breaking News
Man claims he was attacked for wearing MAGA hat

by: CNN Newssource

(WABC-TV) – A New York City art gallery owner says a group of teenagers attacked him because he was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Jahangir Turan, 42, told police he bought the hat Tuesday.

He said he was wearing it when he left the subway and heard someone yell profanities at him.

Turan said he was jumped from behind by at least 15 people.

He was able to walk away, and decided not go to the hospital to get checked out. But his face was swollen and bruised at a news conference Thursday.

“I love President Trump, I think he’s doing a great job, it’s just sad because to get beat up like this, for wearing this type of hat, it’s just — you know, this is America, you know? Everybody has their right.”

An investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

