Man accused of robbery in pizza bagel beating

by: Kate Jordan

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man is facing decades in prison after reportedly hitting a store manager at a dollar store with pizza bagels, and slapping a restaurant employee.

Rogers Bridendolph, 49, is accused of felony robbery, misdemeanor second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police say the robbery happened at the Dollar Tree (2002 S. Pleasant St.). After the incident, Bridendolph reportedly ran to a nearby Wendy’s restaurant and slapped an employee.

He was found a short time later at a First National Bank, according to police. The officer who found him reportedly got into a fight with Bridendolph.

Police said the man was intoxicated.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

