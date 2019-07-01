Kanye West in McIntosh over the weekend

1  of  2
MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) – Kanye West was spotted north of Mobile in McIntosh Saturday evening. According to several viewers, he was attending a memorial service for his aunt who recently passed away.

Jacqueline Jackson, a teacher at McIntosh High School, tells News 5 West spoke after the memorial service for a few minutes to the audience. She is seen in a photo with Kanye West outside of the church.

We’re told his aunt was a musician at St. Union Baptist Church.

Several videos and photos are circulating social media showing Kanye West at the church during his visit.

