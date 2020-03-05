1  of  2
JSU’s basketball manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee goes viral

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State’s student manager for the men’s basketball team, Thomas Lee, suited up for the Tigers on senior night.

Lee, or “Snacks”, had never played in a college game before. He checked in the the final two minutes of the Tigers’ match up against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

With less than 35 secs left on the clock, Lee knocks down a three-pointer from way downtown! The video, originally posted by AllHailDorian on Twitter, now has over 2 million views.

The Tigers defeated the Lions 76-56.

Even Lee’s idol Kevin Durant retweeted the video with the caption, “I see u snipe…”

Lee has become an instant internet sensation!

