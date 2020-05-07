Newsfeed Now

JetBlue giving 100,000 healthcare workers free round trip flight for 2

Healthcare workers staging a counter-protest block traffic from those protesting Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay Home MN” orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the State Capitol, Saturday, May 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — JetBlue Airways is giving 100,000 healthcare workers free round trip flights for two to honor their work amid the coronavirus crisis.

The airline is starting by giving flight certificates to 10,000 healthcare workers in New York City. It’s then giving 90,000 pairs of flight certificates to medical professionals across the U.S.

The 90,000 will be selected from nominations from the public of ‘healthcare heroes’ in their lives.

The recipients can use the certificates when the time is right to travel anywhere JetBlue flies.

JetBlue is calling the giveaway an opportunity to “Fly it forward.”

