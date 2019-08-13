1  of  2
Jellyfish invasion causes purple flag warnings at some Gulf coast beaches

Moon Jellyfish have invaded the waters around Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Fort Morgan.

The moon jellies have prompted purple flags to be added to the flag poles warning of the presence of dangerous marine life.

Their arrival is just in time for sea turtle hatchlings to get a quick meal as they head into the open waters of the Gulf.

While their sting is milder than most they can still be a nuisance. But, it’s not just moon jellies there are a lot of other jellyfish too so, swimmers beware.



