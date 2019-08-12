1  of  2
Iguana wanders into Florida supermarket

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WTVJ) – Hollywood firefighters had an interesting start to their day Tuesday after what they thought would be a normal trip to the store.

During a routine run to the local supermarket to shop for the day’s meals, one of the firefighters was told about a rather large and unwanted shopper walking through the store’s aisles.

The firefighters helped capture a large iguana, something they can now add to their long list of services to the city of Hollywood.

While the catch isn’t something the rescue crew members normally do while on-duty, they want residents to know they’re always ready to lend a helping hand no matter the task.

