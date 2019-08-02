Breaking News
How cute: 4- & 6-year-old play in horse water trough to cool off

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Sometimes the Florida summer heat can get to be a little too much. But there are ways to cool off, such as jumping in the pool or in this case, a horse trough.

Carly Reifenrath of Bartow said she was working on her barn this past weekend when all of a sudden, she noticed her two sons, 4-year-old Colt and 6-year-old Talan just hanging out in a horses trough.

The boys were enjoying their time playing in the water and even shared the trough with their horse Shaker.

