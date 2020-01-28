Hot Springs police officer receives text message scam, alerts community

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A local police officer knows the correct way to cut off scammers.

Cpl. Williams posted on the Hot Springs Police Department’s Facebook page that “scammers will try to scam anyone”.

He then proceeded to explain that he started to receive text messages to his department phone from a scammer who was trying to get him to put decals on his car for easy money.

“Normally I delete those but I was talking to my wife and said I think I’m going to play this out and see how it goes,” Cpl. Williams said.

So what’s the scam? I’ll tell you.

The scammer will send you a check for much more than what they first said they would give you, and then ask for you to deposit it. Then they want you to send them the difference in what they said they would pay you. The check will bounce and they get your money.

This police officer decided to play along. He obviously knew that he was being scammed, but just wanted to see how far they would take it.

After the scammers texted him a picture of a car with the decal on it, he replied “Do you think it will go on my car?” and then sent them a picture of his police cruiser.

You would think that would stop the scammer in his tracks, but you’d be wrong.

“They actually tried to solicit me for more information so I eventually I ended the whole conversation with I’m a cop,” Cpl. Williams said.

He thought that did the trick but received a text Monday night saying a check is on the way. He gave the Hot Springs Police station address and is waiting to see if that check actually comes.

Williams then posted the interaction on social media with a message to the community who might fall victim to such a scam.

“Please remember that if something is too good to be true, then it probably is. Don’t be a victim and please share to help others.”

Cpl. Williams has some red flags to look out for to identify a scam:

If you didn’t sign up for the service or product and you get unsolicited texts, calls or emails.

The person on the other end is high pressure, asking for information or money at that moment.

If you get a check for more than what they originally said they would pay, then asking for you to send money back.

Williams says if you’re still not sure, you can call your local law enforcement agency or Attorney General’s office to verify.