“Him hold my hand”, girl comforted during emergency flight to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 20-month old girl who was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon has a lot to be thankful for. Renley Williams was flown via SouthFlight to University Hospital for a medical emergency. During the flight photos show the medic holding the girl’s hand in order to keep her calm. Her family searched for the medic’s name earlier this week after the flight and they were finally able to put a name with his kindness Tuesday.

“We had 3 medics on the helicopter with her. One of them went above and beyond to make sure my daughter was comfortable and had a safe ride,” said Austin Williams, Renley’s dad.