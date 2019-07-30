Breaking News
2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven, MS store

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Grasshoppers Galore: Vegas tourists taken by surprise

Newsfeed Now

by: Shakala Alvaranga

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Have Las Vegas residents marked themselves safe from the grasshopper invasion? If you’ve been outside, it’s hard to miss the little critters around the shining lights.

Thousands of grasshoppers have invaded Las Vegas.

“It was crazy. We didn’t even want to walk through there. Everybody was going crazy,” said tourist Diana Rodriquez.

Several videos captured droves of grasshoppers all around Southern Nevada this week.

“We were wondering like what’s going on. Why are they just focused on that little section?,” Rodriguez said.

Yes, these insects are harmless. But, what a time to be alive for the “Great Grasshopper Invasion of 2019.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.