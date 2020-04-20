Newsfeed Now

‘Goodnight, Mickey!’: Disney’s popular bedtime hotline for kids returns

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for parents and kiddos!

If you think you’ve read every bedtime story in your library amid the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve got something creative you might enjoy.

Disney’s popular bedtime hotline has returned this year for all you parents looking to add a sprinkle of magic to your kiddos’ bedtime routine.

From now until April 30, kids can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear a special goodnight greeting from any of five favorite Disney characters.

All you have to do is punch in the appropriate number to hear a special message from any of the following characters:

1= Mickey Mouse

2 = Minnie Mouse

3 = Donald Duck

4 = Daisy Duck

5 = Goofy

There is a limit of one message per call.

Last year, the bedtime hotline offered other Disney characters including Woody from “Toy Story,” Anna and Elsa from “Frozen,” and Spiderman himself.

