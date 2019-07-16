Giant jellyfish as big as a human caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jellyfish reportedly as big as a human was spotted by divers off the coast of southwest England recently – and it was caught on camera!

The giant barrel jellyfish was spotted near Falmouth when Lizzie Daly, a biologist and ambassador for the United Kingdom’s Marine Conservation Society, and underwater cameraman Dan Abbott were diving, according to USA TODAY.

Daly told USA TODAY “it was breathtaking” and they both swam with the “single enormous jellyfish” for about an hour.

Daly estimates the jellyfish was about five feet long, almost as tall as her!

Daly said the barrel jellyfish isn’t a threat to humans and only has a mild sting.

According to the Dorset Wildlife Trust, the barrel jelly is the largest jellyfish that can be found in the U.K.’s waters, measuring up to almost 3 feet across their bell.

They can weigh as much as 75 pounds.