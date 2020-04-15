‘Get My Payment’: IRS launches stimulus check tracking tool

Closings
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The much-anticipated tracking tool that gives you the ability to check on the status of your coronavirus stimulus payment from the federal government is now live on the IRS website.

Launched Wednesday, the Get My Payment tracking tool lets you see exactly when your money will arrive. It will also confirm if the IRS will send the money directly into your bank account via direct deposit or through the mail.

If you don’t have your direct deposit information already on file with the IRS, you’ll also be able to provide that information online.

You’ll need to enter your Social Security Number, date of birth, and mailing address to access the tool.

If you did not use file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, there is a separate tool for non-filers to submit basic personal information to receive stimulus payments.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment.

That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.

The payment steadily declines for those who make more.

Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are not eligible.

For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.

Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.

>> Click here to track your stimulus payment.

