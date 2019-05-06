Funeral service for Alabama Navy recruit

1  of  3
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends gather Monday to say goodbye to a recent Baker High School graduate who died during training at a US Navy boot camp in Illinois.  

A funeral service will be held today for 18-year-old Kelsey Nobles.

There are so many good things you could say about this young Navy recruit.  

The pastor at Cottage Hill Baptist Church says she attended regularly before boot camp and now it’s the place everyone will come to pay their final respects.

Nobles graduated from Baker High School in 2018 and died of what’s believed to be cardiac arrest during training.  

Lead Pastor Alan Floyd says Nobles inspired others through her work and faith.  

“Talking to friends and family about her generous, kind heart. Highly intelligent and very kind,” said Floyd.  

Following the service Nobles will be buried with full military honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Mobile.

