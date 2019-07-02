1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Florida woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria, family says

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ellenton woman died last month after she reportedly contracted a flesh-eating bacteria on Anna Maria Island, her family tells News Channel 8.

Lynn Fleming’s son, Wade Fleming says his mother stumbled and cut her shin when their family visited the Coquina Beach on June 10. The cut was only about three quarters of an inch long.

The family said that days later Lynn’s leg was swollen and turning black, so rushed to the hospital. There, doctors diagnosed her with the flesh-eating bacteria. After a week and a half of treatment, Fleming died, according to her family.

Between 500 and 1,000 cases of flesh-eating bacteria are reported annually, according to the CDC. The bacteria typically resides in warmer waters like the Gulf of Mexico, but it’s made its way up the East Coast due to increasingly warm water temperatures, researchers say.

To prevent a bacterial skin infection, the CDC suggests using good wound care and seeking attention immediately:

  • Clean all minor cuts and injuries that break the skin (like blisters and scrapes) with soap and water.
  • Clean and cover draining or open wounds with clean, dry bandages until they heal.
  • See a doctor for puncture and other deep or serious wounds.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if washing is not possible.
  • Care for fungal infections like athlete’s foot.

Those with open wounds or skin infections should avoid spending time in:

  • Hot tubs
  • Swimming pools
  • Natural bodies of water (e.g., lakes, rivers, oceans)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.