Florida man bitten by venomous snake; moment captured on camera

(WSVN/WFLA/CNN) – A Ring security camera captured the moment a Florida man was bitten by a venomous snake outside of his home in Pembroke Pines.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the man’s residence near Pines Boulevard and Interestate 75 on July 4.

The man was then treated with anti-venom and is said to be doing just fine.

Police officers managed to capture the water moccasin and release it safely into the wetlands away from populated areas.

“If you are bitten you want to get away from the animal as soon as possible. Don’t try and capture it if it’s already bitten someone. If you are able to safely get a picture of it, please do and that will assist the providers in selecting the correct anti-venom,” an official told WSVN.

“If you can get yourself either sitting or lying with your injured part level with your heart. Don’t apply any tourniquet, or ice or try and suck the venom out. the definitive treatment is going to be anti-venom.”

Officials also recommend that people wear closed-toed shoes and be cautious when walking in high grass or at night, especially during April through October, when snake bites occur more frequently.

“They re nocturnal hunter out searching for mice and rats usually when someone gets bitten its in a defensive posture just trying to protect themselves when someone encroaches upon their area.”

