Florida deputies transform cancer patient’s backyard into ‘virtual oasis’





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Collier County went beyond the call of duty with a pressure washer and 100 bags of mulch.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Cpl. Dean Peck recently visited a family friend who is battling an aggressive form of cancer and “left that day feeling he wanted to do more.”

Peck knew the woman enjoyed sitting in her yard and taking in nature, so he wanted to spruce it up for her, the sheriff’s office said.

Some other deputies got word of his idea and offered to help.

On Saturday, 15 volunteers, including nine members of the Collier County Sheriff’s office, went to the woman’s home with a pressure washer and 100 bags of mulch, which they paid for themselves, the sheriff’s office said.

“Over the course of three and a half hours they turned the yard into a virtual oasis. In addition to spreading the mulch they pressure washed her house and the brick pavers in her yard,” the post continued.

CCSO Financial Crimes Bureau Cpl. Dean Peck recently took flowers to a family friend in East Naples who is battling an… Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 14, 2019

The post had thousands of reactions and hundreds of shares.

“Wow anyone would love to sit here. Outstanding job and I know she will love it,” wrote on Facebook user. “Thank you for helping someone in need.”





