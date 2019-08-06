Florida boy calls 911 to order pizza, gets lesson and a pie

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida boy who called 911 to report he was hungry and wanted a pizza got a lesson in proper emergency call etiquette, but he also got a pie.

The Sanford Police Department said in a Facebook post that the hungry 5-year-old called 911 last Friday.

Three officers responded to the home in suburban Orlando for a well-being check. They met with the boy and his older sister, who told them they were fine and that her brother had used the phone without her knowledge.

The officers explained that the 911 system is only for emergencies. Then they went to Pizza Hut and brought a large pizza back to the house.

