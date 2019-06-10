East Texas family survives twisters with 6-month old baby in the car

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A Canton Family is thanking God after twisters blew through their city just four days ago. The Rosas didn’t feel safe inside their home, so they drove around trying to find shelter when their worst nightmare happened.

Hearing the sirens blare through the city, Benito Rosas feared for his family.

“It’s coming straight to Canton. Thunder and a lot of wind. I just started seeing stuff, trash, and trees and my car started spinning,” explains Rosas.

“I was thinking this is the last minute of my life,” says Mayela Hernandez, Rosas’ wife.

The unthinkable happened when the storm pushed the Rosas’ car from one side of the street to the other.

“I thought it was going to take me and my family inside the car,” remembers Rosas, “so we hear the glass broke, the first thing I did was check on him and see if he’s doing okay.”

Six-month-old Santiago was sitting in the backseat of the car when a pole crashed into his window. Crying, his parents wanted to get him out of the car as soon as possible.

After the window shattered, they described it as a scene out of a movie. Not knowing how it was going to end.

“I started praying to God to have mercy on us,” explains Rosas.

For this small family, the power of prayer was stronger than the wind.

“I put my mind in God because I was thinking this was the last moment of my life. I feel bad especially for my baby because I can’t do anything. It was terrible,” explains Hernandez.

This family says they are blessed to be alive. Their next step is trying to fix their car.