Dover woman finds python under refrigerator

Local disabled vet 'high on the hog' after bikers pay to restore Harley

DOVER, Ark. – (KARK) The Dover Marshal’s office is reminding folks to keep their pets on a leash or in a cage after a woman found a Python in her apartment.

Amanda Greene said she thought it was a joke when she first saw it.

“I have two teenage boys so I thought they planted it,” Greene said. Once she saw the head pop up and move she realized it was real.

“I opened the refrigerator and there was a snake coming out from under it,” Greene said.

She then swept into action after noticing. Deputy Marshals later caught the Ball Python Tuesday night after it was spotted.

“It’s kinda crazy because I’ve been bit by a snake before,” Greene said. “So I’m deadly afraid of snakes.”

It wasn’t just her safety she was concerned about.

The woman has told us that she had just moved there and has a small child, and thinks that it could’ve been much worse.

“I’m just terrified because what if it would’ve got bed with her or something,” Greene said.

The sheriff believes that it was a pet from the last owner and they just left the snake there. The last owner said it’s been missing since June. The last person leasing the apartment said they looked for it everywhere but couldn’t find it.

“I was about to have a heart attack,” Greene said. “I feel better knowing that it not just something that came through the door or through a hole or something.”