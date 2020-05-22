Don’t leave hand sanitizer in your car, fire department says

Breaking News
Arkansas’s unemployment rate climbs to 10.2 percent in April
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFLA) – A Wisconsin fire department is warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in their vehicles on a hot day.

In a Facebook post showing a burned car door, the Western Lakes Fire District explained the dangers associated with hand sanitizer.

“By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” the fire department wrote.

A fire official said the image they shared was taken in Brazil after hand sanitizer contacted open flame. The department is encouraging people “to simply be careful and realize that a product we all use very frequently can be dangerous if it contacts open flame of any kind, but specifically cigarettes or those from grills.”

