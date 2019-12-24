Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple dozen families received a special Christmas surprise from a Tennessee Titan.

Derrick Henry teamed up with Pay Away the Layaway to pay off 50 layaways worth $10,000 at Burlington, located in the 100 Oaks Shopping Mall.

“This is an awesome cause for me to be a part of,” Henry said. “It’s a blessing to do something for someone in need. I love doing stuff like that and when I can team up with someone, I’m all for it.” Henry said.

Each family received a phone call from the store asking them to come in Monday at 5 P.M. with news about their layaway.

There were tears, smiles and hugs when everyone received the news.

A HEARTWARMING MOMENT: Here’s the moment @KingHenry_2 surprised families at Burlington in the 100 Oaks shopping mall. He teamed up with Pay Away the Layaway and together, they paid off $10,000 worth of layaways! A great way to give back. @Titans @WKRN @PayAwayLayaway pic.twitter.com/GsZ7Ubveoh — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) December 23, 2019

“We just moved to a new place and I have four daughters,” said Alyssa Love, who was one of the people surprised. “I’m a single parent, so it’s worth it. I am thankful and blessed.” Love said.

Pay Away the Layaway was founded in 2011 to inspire hope and spread kindness by paying off layaway balances. The organization has paid off more than $500,000 in layaway over the years through the support of donors around the country.