Cruise passengers pack cleaning supplies before setting sail

by: Dana Winter

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy arrived back at its port in Mobile on Thursday after many hours of delays, but before new passengers were allowed to get on the ship, they got their temperatures checked. It’s part of the precautions being taken by the cruise-line against Coronavirus.

One woman told News 5 she and the group she was traveling with packed an entire suitcase of cleaning products. Latoya said, “A whole suitcase full of just hand sanitizer and alcohol.”

She said she’s seen Coronavirus before. Latoya said, “I’m laboratory staff. It’s been in the lab for 20 years, so I’ve been doing my research. I’m a bit concerned, but not as concerned as people are making it. It’s simply hygiene. Keep yourself clean.”

Her friends agreed. Yolanda said she’s taking her children on the cruise for Spring Break. Yolanda said, “I am going to enjoy my vacation. Nothing is going to change. I’m going to pray about it and I’m going to hand sanitize. I’m going to spray everything down. I’m going to do everything that I’m supposed to do, that I regularly do anyway.” 

People getting off the ship said they were screened with an infrared thermometer before they could go aboard. Speaking of the process, one woman said, “It was relatively easy. We just all got into single file line and they scanned everybody. It was fast.” 

While passengers said they knew what was going on aboard the ship, they had no idea the Coronavirus was becoming a global crisis. One man told News 5 he was not aware any events had been cancelled.

Passengers told News 5, the Carnival Fantasy will skip one of its stops, Cozumel, as a safety precaution.

