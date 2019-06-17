Confederate monument found vandalized in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Confederate monument was found vandalized in Centennial Park Monday morning.

The monument was smeared with red liquid and “they were racists” was scrawled on its side.

The Confederate Private Monument is a bronze sculpture of a private with the Confederate States Army located southwest of the Parethenon in Centennial Park.

Designed by George Julian Zolnay, it was commissioned by the Frank Cheatham Bivouac of the United Confederate Veterans in 1903, laid with Masonic honors in 1907, and dedicated in 1909, according to Wikipedia.

The monument also includes a plaque with the names of 540 members of the Frank Cheatham Bivouac.

