Arkansas charity raises chickens to feed homeless

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A Faulkner County couple has created a non-profit in hopes of reducing hunger in Arkansas.

The Hatchlings Chicken Ranch can be found in Holland, Arkansas. That is where the Colb’s family raises chickens almost year round. Those chickens are then used to feed the less fortunate.

“We raise the chickens from day old to 8 to 10 weeks old. We process them here then we go out and feed people, ” explained Patrick Colb.

Colb and his wife discovered their love for helping others when he served as a truck driver.

“The freight that got damaged on the truck, the product in the boxes were still good and everything. So we would donate it to homeless shelters out of Florida, out of California, even Arizona,” he went on to explain.

The charity “Chicken 4 the Homeless” became a 501-C-3 this January. The whole operation made possible by donations and the Colb families own pockets.

The try to feed in Conway every weekend depending on donations. Everything is free to whoever needs a good meal.

“It feels good to be able to give back. Now we are doing a whole lot better so now we can give back to the ones that helped us when we were down,” explained his daughter Krystal Terry.

In July the family hosted a big event with the help of the community called “Smoke Out Hungry”. They are preparing for next years event already.

