Central Pastor Tony Spell’s congregation protests house arrest and governor’s orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Hundreds of members of Pastor Tony Spell’s Life Tabernacle Church congregation gathered across the street from the Governor’s Mansion on Monday.

The demonstrators expressed anger toward law enforcement, and the Governor’s Office for the arrest of Pastor Spell.

Spell is currently on house arrest after failing to agree to bond conditions from a previous arrest for disobeying government powers by still holding in-person church services.

Pastor Spell stayed at home during Monday’s protest and his father, Rev. Timothy Spell, spoke on his behalf. “I am proud of my son Pastor Tony Spell, the most popular Pastor in America right now. You know why? he dared to stand,” Spell said.

Pastor Tony Spell has gained national attention for his controversial services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly a dozen pastors from across the nation showed up to support Spell. The Pastors all agreed the church is just as essential as other essential businesses that are allowed to be open during this time.

“Anybody with any sense at all knows that if anybody has been to Walmart, Lowes, Winn Dixie, any grocery store, your job, do you think we are stupid enough to believe that this virus has a brain?” Rev. Timothy Spell said.

Spell’s father voiced that his son is a father, grandfather, husband and servant to the community.

Several of the pastors gave their opinion on the matter, standing on the back of a pickup truck.

Three of Spell’s congregation members gave their testimony on why they believe Spell should be free.

In attendance at Monday’s protest was Former Pastor turned Evangelical Internet personality Josh Feurenstein.

Feurenstein helped host the event and said that if Pastor Spell is kept physically away from his congregation, services will continue across from the Governor’s Mansion.

Despite several arrests and attempts from law enforcement to stop Spell’s in-person services, as of now they will continue as normal.