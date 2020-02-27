CDC recommends men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus

Newsfeed Now

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CDC: Beards are incompatible with coronavirus masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC: Beards are incompatible with coronavirus masks"

Biker's mystery "guardian angel" comes forward, says she's been looking for him too

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker's mystery "guardian angel" comes forward, says she's been looking for him too"

Digital Original: First-grader starts own lip gloss line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: First-grader starts own lip gloss line"

Digital Original: Arkansas first-grader starts own lip gloss line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Arkansas first-grader starts own lip gloss line"

Newsfeed Now for February 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 26, 2020"

Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed"

Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed"

Newsfeed Now for Tuesday, Feb. 25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Tuesday, Feb. 25"
More Newsfeed Now

Face masks and respirators are being used around the world in an effort to combat the massive global spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The CDC cautions that facial hair can interfere with those devices.

A CDC infographic displays dozens of styles, showing which ones are compatible with masks and respirators.

Some types of facial hair can keep the exhalation valve from working properly, according to health officials.

Styles such as side whiskers, handlebar mustaches, and several others are okay, but styles such as mutton chops and full beards are not recommended.

Things like goatees and villain mustache are okay, with caution.

The main idea is that the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface.

Take a look at the infographic below:

CDC: Facial Hairstyles and Filtering Facepiece RespiratorsDownload

Infographic: CDC

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories