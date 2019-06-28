Boy fighting for his life after rare cancer diagnosis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 5-year-old Henderson boy is now fighting for his life after being diagnosed with a rare form of stage three cancer.

Lance Antoine fell from a bench at school last October and hit his head on stones below. As time passed, the wounds did not heal, eventually turning into a mother’s worst nightmare.

“I just started crying. Screaming. I just couldn’t believe it. I just wish it as me that was going through that. He was fine all before October,” said Cherita McCarter.

She is the mother of twin boys, Lance and Chance Antoine and oldest daughter India. Her life completely turned upside down weeks following Lance’s school accident.

“That’s when they told us it was Rhabdomyoma and they had to just hurry up and start treatment,” said McCarter.

Doctors diagnosed Lance with stage three of this rare form of cancer weeks later. “If he would have never fell, I would’ve never known my baby was going through all this,” she added.

Doctors reported that the fall triggered the tumor’s growth. Immediately this single mom quit her job to become a full time caretaker. “A lot of times, he’d get admitted twice a month for five days at a time. I have to drive back and forward from here to New Orleans those five days. A lot of time they don’t have housing to put us in,” she said.

From Henderson to New Orleans and back, their day begins at 3 a.m., just hoping for better news than the day before.

“He’ll cry cry cry. He’ll scream. He’s scared. The one thing that hurts me the most is when he says mommy help me. And there’s nothing I can do for my baby. But I tell him it’s okay to cry. It’s okay to be scared,” said McCarter.

This very energetic, loving, and playful little boy is now fighting to stay alive.

“I love him so much with my heart. I want us to grow together,” said Lance’s sister, India.

After on-going chemotherapy treatment, radiation and more, the family is still waiting to see any sign of progress. “I want him to know he’s not going through this by himself. I’m here. If I can take it all away I would. But, there’s nothing that I can do. Have to pray. Have to have faith,” McCarter added.

A crowdfunding page was set up on her son’s behalf. Anyone interested in supporting Lance’s cancer battle can visit the family’s GoFundMe page.