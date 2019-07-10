Breaking News
Blue Bell ice cream licker opens up about his experience

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana man, Lenise Martin, speaks to WVLA’s Crystal Whitman and says if given a second chance he would not do it again.

“Who would be crazy enough to just go walk in the store you know what I’m saying and actually do that and put that back in there? I wouldn’t do anything like that,” says Martin.

“It was a joke with no criminal intent or activity…but I was locked up with murderers and real criminals on maxim security,” said Martin.

