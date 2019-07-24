1  of  2
Bison attacks 9-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park

A 9-year-old Odessa girl was injured after being tossed into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park Tuesday.

According to park officials, the incident occurred near Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful Geyser area on Monday afternoon.

A group of approximately 50 people were within 5-10 feet of bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing the bison to charge.

The girl was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was assessed and treated by park emergency medical providers before later being taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.

