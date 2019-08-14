Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Birthday boy spends day hydrating homeless during dangerous heatwave

by: Phil Pinarski

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham child celebrated his birthday by helping others during Monday’s dangerous heatwave.

The Facebook page Be A Blessing Birmingham posted a photo of a boy named Nathaniel who set up a hydration station for the homeless in the city.

Nathaniel used his birthday money to buy water and a cooler to help hydrate those who need a cool down.

The post goes on to encourage people to act more like Nathaniel as tomorrow will be even hotter.

You can make a donation to Nathaniel’s efforts by clicking here.

