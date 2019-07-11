Birmingham wedding planner creates dream weddings for low prices





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Everyone has their dream wedding in mind, but the price can hold some couples back from having their special day their way.

A wedding planner in Birmingham has created a new concept to deliver a beautiful wedding for a cheap price. The concept is also for couples who do not want a huge wedding, but still want to have a memorable day.

Tiny Weddings Birmingham is a mini pop-up wedding that Ann Marie Leveille created after she planned a few smaller weddings for clients. With multiple years in the wedding planning business, she saw the tiny wedding concept in Australia and brought it to Birmingham.

Basically, Leveille chooses a few dates out of the entire year for couples to sign up to wed. From there, four couples choose a date and time slot and she plans the rest. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on a one-time event, the couples split the cost of the wedding and ends up paying somewhere between $3500 to $4000.

So wait, am I sharing a wedding with someone?

No. The couples have a two-hour window at the venue where they wed, have a mini reception and eat cake.

“So like a 10-15 minute ceremony. As soon as the I do’s are said, couples pronounced, they kiss, they walk back down the little aisle and we just welcome everybody again to the event and we let them mix and mingle,” Leveille said. “We serve cake after a couple of minutes, we serve champagne and that is it. It’s about 45 minutes with a mini reception.”

Many couples, Leveille says, have another separate reception after their event to invite more friends, but that’s solely up to the newlyweds.

The event can hold up to about 30 guests, but it ultimately depends on the venue.

What is provided in a Tiny Wedding?

The venue with chairs and tables and linens as applicable

The officiant

Decor (the altar-area, candles, small table decor, etc.) and any props or styling elements we choose to use

Flowers for the couple

Small cake or other sweet treats for you and your guests

A glass of champagne or sparkling cider for you and your guests

Music for the short and sweet ceremony and your mini reception

Photography throughout your time with us, a 30-minute couple-only session after, your digital photos with print release

Handlettered, personalized keepsake item

So far, Leveille said she’s enjoyed creating the tiny weddings for her clients. Jonathan and Hollie Pritchett wed in July 2018 and they enjoyed the stress-free experience.

“It really was dress up and show up, I took care of zero details,” Jonathan Pritchett said.

His wife agreed highlighting the easy process.

“The details were all handled: the flowers, the cake, the decorations, [were] all there, the photography, I didn’t have any of these decisions to make that would totally stress me out,” Hollie Pritchett said.

In addition, they had their own separate reception after the mini reception provided by Tiny Weddings Birmingham to invite more friends.

Tiny Weddings Birmingham has already released its 2019 dates for more pop-up weddings. Click here to browse around and find more information.

(Music: https//www.bensound.com)





