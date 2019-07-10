Breaking News
Baker mistakes ‘Moana’ for marijuana on birthday cake

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (KRON) – Does Moana sound the same as marijuana to you?

Maybe try saying it really fast.. sound different or the same?

The mix-up prompted quite the surprise to a Georgia woman who picked up her daughter’s birthday cake to find instead of Moana-themed, it was marijuana-themed.

Kensli Davis shared her story and the photos to her Facebook page, saying her mom had ordered the cake through a local bakery and even handed over a picture of her favorite Disney character, Moana.

Somehow the bakery misheard and decorated the 25-year-old’s cake with a large cannabis leaf complete with a green “My Little Pony” horse smoking what appears to be a joint.

“That ice cream cake was still good though,” Davis captioned the post, poking fun at the whole situation.

Her post has since been shared over 10,000 times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

