Alabama car dealer offering Bible, shotgun and flag to customers for July 4th celebrations ends promotion

UPDATE (6/26) — The Chatom Ford car dealership has ended their 4th of July promotion.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Ford Motor Company has asked them to stop running the advertisement.

The post reads, “We were running a promotion celebrating this country’s independence. Ford Motor Company has asked us to stop running the advertisement. They manufacture the products we are franchised to sell, so we are complying with their request. We appreciate everyone’s support. All the phone calls and messages were so greatly appreciated. We will fulfill all commitments we made to our customers.”

CHATOM, Ala. (WNCN) — An Alabama car dealership has come up with a quite interesting way to attract people to shop with them during the holidays.

According to a Facebook post by Chatom Ford in Chatom, Alabama, the dealership is offering up a Bible, 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag for every vehicle, new, or pre-owned, purchased.

“GOD, GUNS, AND FREEDOM” is how the post begins, as the person behind the computer notes how the dealership is offering their “small gift” to patrons. The deal runs through July 31.

According to Chatom Ford, you have to be 18 or older, have a valid ID, able to legally purchase vehicles and be able to pass all checks associated with owning a firearm in a person’s state of residency.