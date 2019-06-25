1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

AL man shot & killed while riding motorcycle targeted at random, sheriff says

Newsfeed Now

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Man shot on motorcycle_1561477840350.JPG.jpg

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 has confirmed 2 suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in Wilcox County. The shooting happened on Highway 162.

Wilcox County Sheriff Earnest Evans tells us the victim, Tim Fletcher, was riding his motorcycle when he was shot. As of now, authorities believe this was a random shooting.

Click here to watch the full report. 

Sheriff Evans identified the 2 suspects as 18- year-old Marlon Mendenhall and 17-year-old Maurice Powell. The pair were arrested Saturday.

“It can’t be real. It doesn’t happen here and it doesn’t happen to people you know,” says his mom, Cynthia.

The family first heard about the shooting when a friend came to their home Friday.

“I found out from one of his friends. He came over to the house right at dark wanting to know where Tim was because he was supposed to meet him at 5:30 and he was never late. They had been trying to get up with him and he wouldn’t answer his phone so somebody at the scene had texted one of them that it was Tim,” said his dad, Scott.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.